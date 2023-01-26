DraftKings odds for Rockets-Cavaliers

The Houston Rockets take on the Cleveland Cavaliers tonight, and though our man Armin has the preview, as always, we have also have some DraftKings action to talk about. You can check out the full DraftKings odds for all of tonight’s contest here.

Rockets vs. Cavaliers

Cleveland is a 7.5-point favorite

The over/under is 222.5

Moneline is -340 Cleveland/ +280 Houston

The big story for this one is the matchup between Evan Mobley and Jalen Green. The Rockets passed up on Mobley in the 2021 NBA Draft in favor of Green, and it’s likely to remain a question for a while as to which player was the better choice.

So far this season, Mobley is averaging 15 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game on 56.5 percent shooting from the field, helping lead the Cavs to a 29-20 record.

Green, on the other hand, is averaging 22 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per night on 41.4 percent shooting from the field and 33.1 percent from beyond the arc. The Rockets, as we all know, are the worst team in the NBA.

Green has been accused by the national media of playing “losing basketball” while Mobley “contributes to winning”, though it’s usually said without any nuance or greater understanding of the overall situations in both cities.

But regardless of how you feel about either player, there’s some money to be made in tonight’s contest.

The over/under could be particularly juicy. These teams combined average 221 per game, which puts them squarely in the under. In addition, the Rockets have scored under their season average in two of the last three games, are still missing Kevin Porter Jr. and are facing a sound defensive team in Cleveland. Those odds are listed at -105, so while it’s not a huge numbers, it’s one of your most sound bets in this game.

If you’re into betting against your team, there’s an interesting margin-of-victory prop available, and you can bet the Cavs to win by six or more points at -165, which is about as safe a bet as it gets. However, if you want to make a boatload, take the Rockets to win by six or more points. Those odds currently sit at +475, meaning for every $100 bet, you’ll take home $475 bucks. Have any faith in our boys in red?

Or if you don’t have faith and still want a big payout, try taking the Cavs to win by between three and six points. You’ll get +450 for every $100 bet.

I was hoping there would be some interesting player props, but it looks like DK’s staying away from this one.

