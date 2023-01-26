Rockets face off against Cavs on second leg of back-to-back

January 26, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Cavaliers SB Nation Blog: Fear The Sword

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Cavaliers:Darius Garland, Caris Lavert, Issac Okoro, Evan Mobley, Jarrett Allen

Tonight, the Rockets have their hands full tonight as their in the middle of the second leg of a back to back, after losing a close battle against Washington Wizards in a 108-103 defeat.

Houston finds themselves against the eastern conference playoff contender the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Although, the Cavaliers are a tough matchup as they feature the 11th-best offense and the third-best defense in the league, they’ve been slumping.

In the last seven games, Cleveland has boasted the 20th-ranked offense and the 12th-best defense.

This can be chalked up to Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell being in and out of the lineup due to a pesky groin injury.

Regardless, even with Cleveland’s recent issues, they’re still better than Houston’s bottom-feeding offense (30th) and defense (28th).

The Cavs will be coming in to the Toyota Center looking for an easy win, but that’s up to the Rockets to decide that.

We shall see what the Rockets do.