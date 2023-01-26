Rockets pregame injury starting lineup update vs. Cavaliers

The Houston Rockets are coming off a tough loss to the Washington Wizards in a game they led by double digits but were outscored 37-22 in the fourth quarter and lost the game 108-103.

Coach Silas spoke to the media prior to tonight's game vs. the Cavaliers. During the press conference, Coach Silas did confirm that Jae’Sean Tate and Eric Gordon will be out for tonight's game. Eric Gordon is dealing with some knee soreness, and Jae’Sean Tate missing tonight's game is part of his injury management.

Donovan Mitchell will miss tonight's game as he is dealing with a sore left groin that he suffered in the Cavs loss to the Knicks on Tuesday.

Coach Silas also mentioned that Ty Ty Washington would have a bigger role tonight with three of their ball handlers out of the game. We will also see more of Jalen Green running the point with the Rockets severely short-handed.

I asked Coach Silas about not having Kevin Porter Jr. in late-game situations, considering he has been the Rockets go-to guy in close games down the stretch.

“Fourth-quarter, late-game situations, he is the one that gets us organized.”

The Rockets are a work in progress in crunch-time situations, especially with Porter Jr. out for at least a few more games. The Rockets were not able to get off good shots when the game got tight in Wednesday's loss to the Wizards.

Josh Christopher gets his first start of the season with Eric Gordon out tonight and Kevin Porter Jr out at least the next few games.

The Rockets will look to get back on track tonight as they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers in the Toyota Center.