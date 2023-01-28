Rockets @ Pistons

January 28, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Caesarito’s Arena, Detroit, MI

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Pistons SB Nation Blog: Detroit Bad Boyz

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Josh Christopher maybe, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Pisos: Killian “Red” Hayes, Jaden “Creeping” Ivey, Bojangles Bogdanovich, Isaiah “The Prophet” Stewart, Jalen “Stinky” Durrian

Injuries:

Detroit: Cory Joseph, Cade Cunningham, Marvin “Tres Bags” Bagley III

Houston: Jalen Green, Kevin Porter Jr., Our Collective Self-Esteem

Well, this is it. The moment we’ve been waiting for, when two terrible team clash, and only one team can lose. Detroit was in theory trying to be better than this. The Rockets should be better than this.

I’ve taken a deep breath. I don’t understand what’s being gained with the current plan for the Rockets. I don’t understand the rotations. I don’t understand what the criteria is for criticism or praise on this team, or how minutes are awarded. I sometimes feel like some fairly minor thing is determining that Garrison Matthews gets 20+ minutes a night, like - “He’s got a good mean face.” or “At least he’s not afraid to shoot.” or “He will at least run to the corner.”. Sort of like keeping a guy at first base because he’s a good bunter, but here we are.

I’m trying to think of this Rockets season like it’s a hurricane coming inshore. There’s nothing you can do about that. Only assess the damage when it’s over and try to rebuild. Of course, there ARE choices that could be made, but apparently the one the Rockets have made is: “Hunker Down Under A Blanket. Outside. At The Beach.”