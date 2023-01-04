Houston Rockets vs. New Orleans Pelicans game preview

Injuries suck.

Obviously, the sports world is still dealing with the fallout of the Damar Hamlin incident in the NFL. For those not aware, Hamlin’s heart stopped beating after a routine tackle. Life-saving measures were administered on the field, and as of this writing (Tuesday around noon on the West Coast) he’s in critical condition at a hospital in Cincinnati.

Turning out attention to the NBA, for Houston Rockets fans tonight was supposed to be about getting to see the New Orleans Pelicans and specifically Zion Williamson. Tonight’s game is in New Orleans, but Zion hasn’t played in Houston since his rookie season in 2019-20. Injuries have limited him already, and he’s out tonight with a hamstring injury. Additionally, Brandon Ingram is out and Larry Nance Jr. hasn’t played in a week, so chances are the Pels will be missing him as well.

Regardless, the Pelicans still boast C.J. McCollum, Jonas Valanciunas, Trey Murphy III, and the reigning Media Rookie of the Year Herb Jones.

While the Pels have lost their last two contests, Houston has dropped four straight. So someone will be getting off the schneid tonight.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest