VOTE: Where do you stand on Stephen Silas?

Let’s be honest. The Rockets have looked like trash. It’s not totally unexpected for such a young team, but it’s more the way they’ve looked like trash of late: disinterested, unispired, occasionally lost.

Many people put that on the coaching staff. Others think it’s simply a product of the unusual amount of youth in so many key positions. Regardless, it’s called into question the ability of head coach Stephen Silas to get the most of this group perhaps more than ever before.

So what we want to know from y’all is, where do you stand on Silas? Do you want him out immediately? Give him the season to turn it around? Or extend him further due to the extentuating circumstances he’s dealt with in regards to roster construction?

Follow up your vote with a comment below on how and why you voted the way you did, and we’ll be back in a few days with your results!