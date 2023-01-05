Rockets aim to get back on track against Jazz

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Jazz SB Nation Blog: SLC Dunk

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Jazz: Mike Conley, Jordan Clarkson, Jarred Vanderbilt, Lauri Markkanen, Kelly Olynyk

Unless you’ve been doing your best Patrick Star impression and hiding under a rock, the Houston Rockets and Utah Jazz are what the streets would call “down bad”.

Both teams are under .500 and undergoing losing streaks at the moment(Rockets 5, Jazz 3).

However, there’s a major difference.

The Jazz have a record of 19-21 (10th in Western Conference) which is primed for a play-in spot while the Rockets are 10-28 (15th in Westen) at the bottom of the conference.

If the seasons ended today, Houston will be the first team in NBA history to be given the dishonor for holding the leagues worst record for three consecutive years.

The funny thing is, if you’ve polled the NBA world or just the fanbases of both teams before the season started, the expectations were flipped.

People thought the Rockets would be the team battling for a play-in spot, while the Jazz would be Scoot and Wemby hunting.

There are many reasons for Houston’s underwhelming product. However, if you've been paying attention to the fanbase, most of the blame seems to pointed at head coach Stephen Silas.

Last night the Houston Rockets suffered another ugly defeat to the New Orleans Pelicans, where a highly frustrated Stephen Silas was ejected by the referees.

It’s apparent of fielding a record of 47-145 as the coach of the Rockets that criticisms about his strengths, and calling for his job is getting to him.

One things for sure, Houston can still fulfill their new years resolutions and be better.

The Rockets have to take advantage of Utah’s skid and win tonight, now that Jae’Sean Tate is cleared to play even have more of a chance to do so.