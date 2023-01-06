Rockets lose again as Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen dazzles with 49-point performance

Another day, another loss. It’s something that has become synonymous with the Rockets brand these past few years after a 131-114 defeat to the Utah Jazz.

At this point, what else is there to say? The only thing that comes to mind is “SIX-GAME LOSING STREAK BOYZ” or “ROCKETS ARE GOING WEMBY OR SCOOT HUNTING”.

Which, to be honest, is pretty sad.

You know what, let’s get straight into it, I'm about to cook. This is my three takeaways from last nights game.

Utah Jazz

It doesn’t feel good to lose team like the Utah Jazz, who Houstonian’s despise from the past rivalry they share.

It even feels worse when a guy like Lauri Markkanen (who is having a great season by the way) who was viewed as bust, not only comes in playing well, but puts up NBA 2K numbers by scoring 49 points on 15/27 shooting.

Add the fact Houston coughed up the ball 21 times and still was in striking distance when they had a lead late in the third quarter to still lose by 17! It’s too much for fans to stomach.

Jae’Sean Tate

I never knew how much the Rockets missed you. After being sidelined since opening day fans forgot about his overall value.

I mean yeah, they might have remembered his stellar defense or his flopping merchant ways of drawing charges. However, fans remembered his tunnel vision ways that would only make Leroy Jenkins proud.

Regardless of that, Tate stepped on the floor and people remember Houston’s top brass has him in high regard.

Jae’Sean’s skillset of being a Swiss-army knife allows Houston to have different looks on both sides of the ball.

On defense, he can guard on the perimeter and switch on big man blow plays up and offense since he can be a secondary ball-handler and make good reads. As a result, coach Stephen Silas can throw out more creative lineups.

Not only that, he’s just a gamer! Tate just does things that are unquantifiable on a stat sheet. He plays hard and never quits.

Jalen Green

Jalen Green is the face of the Houston Rockets, Rockets fans know that, NBA fans know it, and the world knows it. However, this man during this losing streak hasn’t particularly played like it.

During this current six game slide, Jalen has averaged 22/4/4 on 38 percent shooting from the field. It brings me pain to say this, but Jalen Green is playing like his name is Jalen Red.

I know he’ll figure it out, Jalen has shown spurts of getting back to his groove on offense, especially when he’s going downhill and putting the defense at its heels.

When he gets it going again, I’ll rejoice.