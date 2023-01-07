Rockets send TyTy Washington to Rio Grande Valley

The Houston Rockets made a roster move this morning, sending TyTy Washington back to their G-League affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. Washington has played 11 games since being recalled from the Vipers in early December. Since returning, Washington averaged a little over 3 points per game in limited minutes. Washington had the best game of his career at Boston on December 27 when he scored 10 points and grabbed 5 rebounds.

Washington did not play in the Rockets' last game, a loss to the Utah Jazz, and it may have been because of the return of Jae’Sean Tate, who had missed the prior 31 games. Tate was the de facto backup point guard in his return to the court. Coach Silas has mentioned many times that he trusts Tate's decision-making and that may have contributed to the move to send Washington back down to the G League.

Another factor is the Rockets are off for a few days after their home matchup against the Timberwolves tomorrow night. At the very least, Washington will get plenty of playing time. He previously played 10 games this season for the Vipers, where he consistently played over 30 minutes a game.

The Vipers could use the help after losing one of their best players as Louis King was signed by the Philadelphia 76ers to a two-way contract. Vipers have started off the regular season 1-3 after losing their last contest Friday night. TyTy Washington and the Vipers are back in action tonight vs. the Sioux Falls Skyforce.