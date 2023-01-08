Houston Rockets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves game preview

After a turbulent couple of weeks for the Houston Rockets, they finally got a couple of days off. They’ll get two more after tonight as well, which should help somewhat.

As opposed to rehashing the Stephen Silas debate, let’s look at Houston’s opponent tonight: the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Minny is 19-21 and currently on the outside looking in to the play-in tournament. With the West so jumbled at the moment, they’re also just 1.5 games back of sixth place and being clear of the play-in altogether.

On the surface, they overpaid for Rudy Gobert, right after they overpaid for D’Angelo Russell. The Gobert trade probably shut down any chance of Kevin Durant getting traded, and now the Nets are good. So there’s that

Both of those trades were done to appease Karl-Anthony Towns. When you’re Minnesota, you’ve got to take any chance you can to keep superstars happy, and now Minnesota has two of those with the emergence of Anthony Edwards Towns, of course, has been out since late November and is still weeks away from returning. If the Wolves can stay in the hunt until he returns, they could be a tough out.

