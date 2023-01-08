KJ Martin to compete in Dunk Contest on NBA All-Star Weekend

The Houston Rockets have another player competing in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest on All-Star Weekend this year, as it was reported that KJ Martin has officially committed to trying out his skills.

Houston Rockets high-flying forward KJ Martin has committed to the NBA Slam Dunk Contest at All-Star Weekend in Salt Lake City, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. The 6-foot-7 wing is in midst of a breakout season, averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 55 percent shooting. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) January 8, 2023

The high-flying Martin has been famous for his thunderous dunks, ridiculous blocks and sky-high leaping ability since coming into the league, so this is a natural fit, and I for one am excited to see what Martin will bring to the table.

Last year, Houston’s Jalen Green competed in the contest and was infamously awful, and at the time, he promised to be back again to redeem himself. No word yet if Green will actually be back, as the only other confirmed name I’ve see so far is Shaedon Sharpe of the Portland Trail Blazers, but if Green also came back, that would give the Rockets two players competing.

Now I’m not enough of a dunk contest historian to know how many times or even the last time that teammates competed in the contest togethers, but one duo that immediately comes to mind is Spud Webb and Dominique Wilkins from the Atlanta Hawks in the 1980s.

Green and Martin. of course, have a ways to go before they’re mentioned alongside those two former dunk champions, but it would definitely be cool to see them both in it.

Martin is having a good year for the Rockets in a reserve role. After requesting a trade in the offseason, he’s been more amiable to sticking around in recent weeks, despite Houston’s losing record.

Martin is averaging 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists on 55 percent shooting from the field and 31.7 percent shooting from three. He’s averaged 24 minutes per night for the Rockets and is signed through 2024 on a non-guaranteed deal.