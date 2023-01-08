Rockets take on Timberwolves

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Wolves SB Nation Blog: Canis Hoopus

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Wolves: De’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert

Sorry for the late game thread tonight, guys. Got caught up with family. Make sure you’re chatting down below for the game. The Rockets have looked like total crap lately, but maybe they will snap out of it tonight.

Go Rockets!