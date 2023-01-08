Rockets take on Timberwolves

Minnesota Timberwolves (19-21) v.s Houston Rockets (10-29) January 8, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Wolves SB Nation Blog: Canis Hoopus
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, Eric Gordon, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Wolves: De’Angelo Russell, Anthony Edwards, Jaden McDaniels, Kyle Anderson, Rudy Gobert
Sorry for the late game thread tonight, guys. Got caught up with family. Make sure you’re chatting down below for the game. The Rockets have looked like total crap lately, but maybe they will snap out of it tonight.
Go Rockets!
Loading comments...