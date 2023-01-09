SB Nation Reacts results: Where do you stand on Stephen Silas?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country.

There was a Rockets question this week for SB Nation Reacts, and it was a good one. The Rockets continue to lose and lose and lose some more. That’s not maybe not a major surprise. But it’s the way they are losing that’s been tough to handle for many Houston fans. They’ve looked clueless defensively, disjointed offensively and even the energy — which should be the hallmark of a young team — has been poor. Many fans feel that falls on the coaching staff.

With that said, what we wanted to know this week was your opinion on Stephen Silas. With the squad careening towards another league-worst record, is time to fire him? Or do you let him finish the season? The last option is to extend him, particulalry if you feel he got a raw deal by signing up to coach a contender and getting stuck instead in a total teardown and rebuild.

Here are the final results:

So there you have it, Rockets fans, the majority of you want Silas to finish the season, but the “fire him now” crowd have certainly made their voices heard. I’m of the opinion to let him finish out the season, though if he was fired now, I certainly wouldn’t be crying. Under no circumstances has he earned an extension, but apparently, 13 percent of you believe that he has.

So there’s your current temperaturte on Silas. We’ll be back with more later this week on the coaching situation in H-town and what the Rockets should do moving forward.

Thanks for voting this week!

