Rockets kick off NBA Preseason slate vs. Pacers

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here! Basketball is back as the Houston Rockets get their 2023-2024 NBA season started against the Indiana Pacers!
Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers
Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner
Here’s your game thread, y’al!
