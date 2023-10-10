Rockets kick off NBA Preseason slate vs. Pacers

The moment we’ve been waiting for is here! Basketball is back as the Houston Rockets get their 2023-2024 NBA season started against the Indiana Pacers!

Houston Rockets vs. Indiana Pacers

Tuesday, October 10, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Pacers: Tyrese Haliburton, Bruce Brown, Bennedict Mathurin, Obi Toppin, Myles Turner

Here’s your game thread, y’al!