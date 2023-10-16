Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs game preview

The San Antonio Spurs got Victor Wembanyama. That’s good for them. This is preseason, so we’re really focused on the Houston Rockets right now. There will be plenty of articles handing Wemby his flowers and showing him doing crazy athletic things. So we’ll brush past all that.

Going into the preseason, I figured that Cam Whitmore would be the odd man out of the rotation. Yes, he was sensational in Summer League, but that’s Summer League and this is the NBA. Even with the exile of Kevin Porter Jr., the Rockets are still loaded at the wing, if not with guaranteed stars then at least with potential stars that Ime Udoka needs to play.

Jalen Green has to play. Jabari Smith Jr. has to play. Amen Thompson has to play. Dillon Brooks has to play. Tari Eason has to play. Jae’Sean Tate will probably quite a bit. And Reggie Bullock wasn’t brought in just to be a third-stringer. So, where does Whitmore belong?

Well, so far in preseason he’s looked solid and has to be giving the coaching staff a quandary that any coaching staff would like to have.

With Green out tonight with a “toenail issue,” Whitmore figures to get another chance to prove that he shouldn’t begin the season with the Rio Grande Valley Vipers.

Tip-off is at 7pm on Space City Home Network