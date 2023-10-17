BREAKING: Rockets trade Kevin Porter Jr. to Oklahoma City Thunder

The Houston Rockets have traded Kevin Porter Jr. to the Oklahoma City Thunder this morning in a move that concludes a troublesome end to his tenure in Houston. Per reports from Adrian Wojnarowski, Porter Jr. will be waived immediately, leaving his NBA future in doubt.

ESPN Sources: The Houston Rockets are trading G Kevin Porter Jr., and two future second-round picks to the Oklahoma City Thunder — who are waiving Porter Jr., immediately. Thunder are sending the Rockets Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl in the transaction. pic.twitter.com/PBaHA0f5lW — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2023

As expected, the Rockets attached two future second round picks in order to facilitate this move. The second round picks originated from a 2027 Minnesota Timberwolves pick and a 2028 Milwaukee Bucks pick. Houston will also receive the contracts belonging to Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl.

Thunder will have to pay the $16.9M guaranteed left on Porter Jr., contract as they waive him. OKC gathered four second-round picks in acquiring and moving Oladipo's $9.5M expiring deal this offseason. OKC has 15 first-round and 22 second-round picks over the next seven years. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) October 17, 2023

As part of this trade, OKC will take on the responsibility of paying Porter Jr. the remainder of the $16.9M guaranteed on his contract.

Houston will absorb the remaining $9.5M on Oladipo’s deal in a move that brings him back to the team for a second stint. His role on the team is unclear at this time due to his latest devastating injury — a patellar tendon tear in April — but at the very least, his contract assisted in getting this deal done.

Robinson-Earl will provide more frontcourt depth for Houston as the team hopes to beef up the interior. How much either of these players factors into Ime Udoka’s game plan, if at all, is still to be determined.

This wraps up a strenuous time period for Rafael Stone and the front office as Porter Jr.’s case stained an otherwise pleasant offseason. For the Rockets, they can finally move forward. For Kevin Porter Jr., his time in court awaits.

The Dream Shake will update this story if any further developments occur.