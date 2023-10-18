Houston Rockets vs. San Antonio Spurs preseason game preview

After a thrilling come-from-behind victory against the San Antonio Spurs on Monday night, the Houston Rockets get to stay near the Riverwalk and will run it back tonight against the Spurs, who will be out for revenge. Or, you know, probably not. It’s preseason.

The Rockets will likely see prodigy and already-superstar Victor Wembanyama tonight after he sat out Monday night because he was ducking Alperen Sengun.

Speaking of Sengun, he got cooked by Zach Collins all night, but it was nice to see a bit more effort on defense than we saw under Stephen Silas. With a new coach, everyone has to play a bit harder to impress the new boss and maintain/gain a rotation spot. The real question is whether that heightened defensive intensity will persist in January and February. In order for the Rockets to get where they want to go, it must.

Anyway, I think tonight will be about getting to see Wembanyama and how he’ll match up with the Rockets. Will he dominate and become a Rocket killer? Whom will he try to defend? I think it’s a nice thing for Houston to see such an important intra-division opponent before the regular season.

Start Time and Television

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on Space City Home Network

Injury Report

None announced as of this writing (Tuesday afternoon), but will update as information presents itself

Poll Question