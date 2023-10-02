Rockets Media Day 2023 is here!

The Houston Rockets kick off the 2023-2024 NBA season with Media Day today, as the players and coaches will be taking the podium at the Toyota Center.

There’s plenty of excitement around the team this season, as the Rockets look to be more competitive this year than they have for the last three seasons as the Ime Udoka era kicks off in earnest.

We’ll be looking for big things from Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr. along with some veteran presence from newcomes Fred VanVleet and Dillon Brooks. First round rookie Amen Thompson figures to play a significant role in light of the Kevin Porter Jr. situation.

The streams haven’t been announced yet by the team, but they typically air Media Day from the Rockets.com website, with things kicking off at 11am CST.

Talk all things Media Day here!