LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 38: Training Camp Preview- Part 3 of 3- Media Day Coverage

Michael Brown discusses the most recent news and rumors involving the Houston Rockets.

By mikebrown_2020
Host: Michael Brown

Michael Brown and his Pops co-host Episode 38 of The Kiss Of Death Coverage. Topics include, but are not limited to: Quotes from Fred Van Vleet, Jeff Green, Ime Udoka, GM Rafael Stone, Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Jock Landale, and Boban Marjanovic.

