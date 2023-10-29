Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors game preview

The Houston Rockets look to grab their first win of the season tonight against the dynastic Golden State Warriors

If you could have placed money on when Draymond Green would return to the Golden State Warriors lineup, I would have bet all of my earthly possession (total value: $12) on tonight. And sure enough, Houston’s nemesis looks likely to make his debut tonight in Houston. Steph Curry is questionable, which would normally give you some hope. That is, until you remember that Chris Paul is on the Warriors now and he’s still pretty darn good.

Houston is coming off a disappointing overtime loss to the San Antonio Spurs, in a game they probably should have won a couple of times. I’m guessing that the film session yesterday was not a fun one for several members of the team. Ime Udoka should probably avoid picking up technical fouls in 3-point games with two minutes left.

The Warriors are 1-1. They’ve obviously been missing Green so far, but they hung with Phoenix before absolutely blasting off against the Sacramento Kings. We all thought that matchup would become a fun rivalry after a great 7-game first round playoff series last year, but the Warriors decided that they still own Northern California.

Tip-off

6pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injuries

Houston

Tari Eason-OUT (leg)

Jock Landale-OUT (concussion)

Golden State

Stephen Curry-QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Jonathan Kuminga-QUESTIONABLE (foot)

Looking ahead because we can

Wednesday at home against Charlotte