Rockets Home Opener 2023-24 is Here!

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
Sunday, October 29, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Warriors: Chris Paul(!), Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green
Injuries:
Rockets: Tari Eason, Jock Landale, Nate Hinton, Victor Oladipo I Guess?
Warriors: Johnathan Kuminga DTD
Notes:
Draymond Green returns to the Warriors lineup, because if there’s one certainty over the past four seasons, it’s that an injured player will choose to return against the Rockets.
