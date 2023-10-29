 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets Home Opener 2023-24 is Here!

Warriors Come To Town

By Xiane
Alperen Sengun Dressed as Harry Potter
Alpie Potter!
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Sunday, October 29, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Warriors: Chris Paul(!), Steph Curry, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green

Injuries:

Rockets: Tari Eason, Jock Landale, Nate Hinton, Victor Oladipo I Guess?

Warriors: Johnathan Kuminga DTD

Notes:

Draymond Green returns to the Warriors lineup, because if there’s one certainty over the past four seasons, it’s that an injured player will choose to return against the Rockets.

Poll

Do The Rockets Get Their First Win Tonight?

