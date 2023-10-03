Rockets to sign Reggie Bullock

The Houston Rockets added to their roster to kick off NBA Training Camp, as Shams Charania is reporting that the team will sign swingman and three-point specialist Reggie Bullock as soon as he clears waiver.

Free agent Reggie Bullock plans to sign with the Houston Rockets after he clears waivers, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Bullock – a 38.4% 3-point shooter over 10 NBA seasons – fielded interest from several teams following buyout and gives Houston a reliable 3&D wing. pic.twitter.com/S75ORwiBsX — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 3, 2023

The 32-year-old veteran will bring some much needed shooting to one of the worst teams in the league from deep, as he carries a career three-point percentage of 38.4 percent and has shot over 40 percent from downtown multiple seasons in his career.

Bullock averaged 7.2 points per game in 30 minutes per night with the Dallas Mavericks last year, and while it’s highly doubtful he’ll be seeing that type of run with the Rockets barring injury, this is a great signing in my opinion not just for Bullock’s shooting, but also for his veteran presence on a young team.

The nine-year vet can also play a little defense. While never being mistaken for a lockdown guy, he is 6’6” and 205 pounds and carries a career defensive box plus-minus of 0.0, meaning he’s basically your average NBA defender.

Great signing for the Rockets, and we’ll have more on Bullock in our player preview series.