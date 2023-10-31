Rockets exercise team options on Jalen Green, Jabari Smith, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason

In a bit of news that should surprise no one, the Houston Rockets have announced that they have exercised the team options on a cadre of young players, including Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason.

OFFICIAL: The #Rockets today announced they have exercised their fourth-year options for guard Jalen Green and center Alperen Sengun in addition to the third-year options for forwards Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. pic.twitter.com/xcS0X3Awof — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) October 30, 2023

The team option salary for Green stands at $12.5 million, while Smith is at $9.8 million, Sengun at $5.4 million and Eason is at $3.7 million. The fugures are based on each player’s draft position.

With all four of these guys considered core members of the current Rockets, this was a good (and easy) decision by front office, which now has all them signed through the 2024-2025 season.

So far, through three games this year, Green is averaging 17..7 points, 5 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game on 40 percent shooting. Smith is averaging 11.3 points, 7.3 boards, 2 assists and 1.3 steals on 37.8 percent shooting. Sengun is averaging 19.3 points, 9 rebounds and 6.7 assists on 54.5 percent shooting, while Eason has yet to play due to a leg injury.

The Rockets will be back in action on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.