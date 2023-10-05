Day three report from Rockets training camp

Training camp rolls into day three for the Houston Rockets as they welcome their latest addition, Reggie Bullock, to the team. Bullock joined the team in Lake Charles as he began his Rockets career after signing with the team following his buyout from the San Antonio Spurs.

During day three, the media was able to view the last five minutes of practice, and two players stood out during that time. Alperen Sengun made a couple of good plays on the defense end. His best defensive play was when he knocked the ball away from rookie Amen Thompson, who he was isolated against at the top of the key.

Sengun with the quick hands and good defense pic.twitter.com/CFzWHxTNYx — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 5, 2023

On the other, Sengun scored with ease on multiple possessions. Twice finishing with the basket and the foul. Sengun also looked good on defense on day 2. Especially playing in pick and roll.

Smith Jr., of course, had the big dunk on Tari Eason day one, and on day three, he was all over the court. Demanding the ball on offense and engaged on defense. Today, we spoke to Coach Udoka, the newest Houston Rocket Reggie Bullock, and Jalen Green.

The main takeaway from today's interview was Bullock speaking on the talent that helped bring him to Houston. How he can help the team with his floor spacing, and how he is ready to grow with the young talent on the team.

Coach Udoka and Jalen Green spoke about having the ball in his hands less this season, which will put him in a better position to score this season. In the last two seasons, he has had to score from difficult spots on the floor with a defender usually in his face. With VanVleet setting him up, it will free him to score more off screens and pin-downs. Here was Coach Udoka talking about their plans to have Green off-ball more.

"He won't have the ball in his hand as much as he had in previous years, but there are ways to utilize his skill set." Green also spoke about this possibility and said he has no problem with it and is willing to do whatever it takes to win. He also mentioned that he played off the ball his first year, so it wouldn't be an issue.

I asked Coach Udoka about the possibility of the regular rotation playing more minutes in the opener since they have several new players and a new coaching staff. The coaching staff hasn't decided how much the regular rotation will play on Tuesday's preseason opener.

Overall, the Rockets have had three good days of practice as they try to build chemistry heading into preseason. The Rockets will conclude their training camp on Friday, head back into town before their open practice on Sunday, and then kick off their preseason schedule at home vs. the Indiana Pacers.