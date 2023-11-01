Rockets eye their first win against visiting Hornets

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets
Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams
With a myriad of upcoming games versus playoff teams, I’m deeming this game, number four on the season, a must-win. The Rockets should be better than this team. Please don’t make me look foolish!
Loading comments...