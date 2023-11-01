 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rockets eye their first win against visiting Hornets

Houston gets their first look at Brandon Miller in what could have been.

By Justin_DS
/ new
Golden State Warriors v Houston Rockets Photo by Logan Riely/NBAE via Getty Images

Houston Rockets vs. Charlotte Hornets

Wednesday, November 1, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Hornets: LaMelo Ball, Terry Rozier, Gordon Hayward, PJ Washington, Mark Williams

With a myriad of upcoming games versus playoff teams, I’m deeming this game, number four on the season, a must-win. The Rockets should be better than this team. Please don’t make me look foolish!

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...