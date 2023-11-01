Rockets need to solve their bench problem quickly

The Houston Rockets have gotten off to a slow start. The Rockets have dropped their first three games, with the last two being more competitive than their 30-point loss to the Magic. Part of the problem has been their lackluster shooting, as they are shooting under 30 percent from three-point range.

Another reason for the Rockets slow start has been the play of the bench. Even with a better showing in the second half of last game, the bench has struggled in the first three contests. The Rockets bench has been outscored by 68 points and double digits each of the first three games.

More numbers show the slow start for the Rockets bench.

Last in net rating

Last in three-point percentage

28th in offensive rating

27th in PPG

Rockets bench has been out scored by 68 points in the first 3 games

59-27

37-21

41-21 pic.twitter.com/OqojYmDRgj — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 30, 2023

When your bench is struggling like the Rockets have so far this season, it puts a lot of pressure on the starters and forces them to play a lot more minutes than Coach Udoka had planned to play starters like Fred VanVleet. Injuries to players like Tari Eason and Jock Landale have only compounded the issue as it leaves the Rockets bench short-handed. One player who may help with the bench struggles is rookie Cam Whitmore.

Whitmore is coming off an MVP during the Summer League and a productive preseason. So far, Whitmore has played only nine minutes this season, and all nine came in the first game during garbage time. Whitmore hasn't played in the last two games. Both have been more competitive than the season opener but ended in losses, just as in game one.

I asked Coach Udoka about the possibility of Whitmore seeing more minutes, and here was his response:

I asked Coach if there could be a shakeup with the bench rotation specifically more minutes for Cam.



“We looked at that and what we done a lot is try and bring certain guys back in with the bench unit”



Full interviews over on the YouTube channel. Link below https://t.co/g0hrlEZrFr pic.twitter.com/IPxYYhVL0j — Lachard Binkley (@BinkleyHoops) October 31, 2023

So far this season, Coach Udoka has been noncommittal to any potential playing time for Whitmore. With no Eason, the expectation was Whitmore could carve out a role for himself and not be sent down to the Rockets G League team. It is early, but so far, Whitmore has not seen any minutes outside of garbage time.

To be fair, Reggie Bullock, the player who more than likely would lose minutes if Whitmore gains minutes, only played six minutes in the loss to the Warriors. Another candidate to lose minutes could be Jae'Sean Tate, who played over 20 minutes last game and had an overall positive impact. The coaching staff and front office like what Tate brings, so I find it hard to believe he will fall out of the rotation anytime soon.

The coaching staff may be biding its time until Eason returns, hoping he can elevate the Rockets second unit. The problem with that is he will be out for at least another two weeks and possibly longer. Until Eason returns, the Rockets will have to solve their bench problem sooner rather than later.