Rockets look for sixth straight win vs. Nuggets

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets
Sunday, November 12, 2023 @ 6pm CST
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic
The Rockets face the biggest challenge of their young season against the Denver Nuggets. Sure, Jamal Murray is out. Nikola Jokic is difficult to contain in any circumstance. If the Rockets can emerge victorious, it will be their sixth consecutive victory.
