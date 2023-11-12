Rockets look for sixth straight win vs. Nuggets

Houston Rockets vs. Denver Nuggets

Sunday, November 12, 2023 @ 6pm CST

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Nuggets: Reggie Jackson, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokic

The Rockets face the biggest challenge of their young season against the Denver Nuggets. Sure, Jamal Murray is out. Nikola Jokic is difficult to contain in any circumstance. If the Rockets can emerge victorious, it will be their sixth consecutive victory.