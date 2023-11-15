Rockets youngsters performing according to Hoops Hype

The Houston Rockets are off to an unexpected 6-3 start, and while some of the turn around can be placed on new veterans Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks and Jeff Green along with head coach Ime Udoka, the Rockets also have a trio of under-22 youngsters all making waves as well.

Alperen Sengun, Jalen Green and Jabari Smith all appear in the latest NBA top-100 released by Hoops Hype, which uses their proprietary system called Global Rating to rank NBA players based on a combination of player and team statistics. In fact, all three were ranked among the top 10 players in the NBA that are under 22.

The best players under 22 in the NBA this season, per HoopsHype's Global Rating.



How many future All-Stars there? pic.twitter.com/kQv2YznGDa — HoopsHype (@hoopshype) November 14, 2023

As you can see, Alperen Sengun is not only the top under-22 player according to their metric, he’s also the 14th-ranked overall player in the NBA up to this point. Jalen Green is the third-ranked under-22 player and is 38th overall, while Jabari Smith Jr. comes in at eight on the under-22 list and 96th overall in the NBA.

All three players have shown marked improvement over last season, with Sengun particularly looking ready to take a leap into superstardom if he continues on this trajectory.

In fact, if this trio all continue at the same rate, this is one heck of a core for the Rockets moving forward, and when you add the potential of Amen Thompson and Cam Whitmore to this group, the Rockets very clearly have one of the most exciting young groups in the league to go along with their trio of established vets who are also producing.

The mixture has been a powerful one through nine games, but Houston is slated to hit the road. The schedule is about to get a little harder, and we’re about to see what this group is truly made of. Either way, it’s the most exciting season of Rockets basketball in a while, and we have the development of Houston’s youngsters along with Rafael Stone’s veteran signings to thank for it.