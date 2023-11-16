Five Out: Rockets and High Expectations

The Rockets have now played about 11% of their NBA season (10.9%), which is a little behind the pace of games played by other teams owing to their odd four day break. They’ll soon leave the friendly court of Toyota Center, where they’ve won six games in a row for a trip to the West Coast, where they’ll soon catch up to the number of games played by the typical team.

In the meantime, we can say that the Rockets are actually...good. D Up!

Rockets Recall Whitmore and Hinton

The Rockets recalled Nate Hinton and Cam Whitmore after a successful stint with the Rio Grande Vipers.

Hinton played 3 games with the Vipers and averaged 15pts/10rbs/8ast/2.7stl in 33 minutes per game. He’s also been good for the Rockets in garbage time.

19 year old rookie Cam Whitmore averaged 24pts/6rbs/3.7ast/2stl in 36 minutes per game in his brief GLeague stint. He also did this:

no wayyyyyyy Cam made that pass pic.twitter.com/r9QELyre1V — RGV Vipers (@RGVVipers) November 16, 2023

So we see here a steal at the baseline, full court dribble, perfect behind the back dime at full speed. As I said in the comments of another post, I think I’d mess this play up in my imagination. Yes, he doesn’t have perfect habits, and he’s not a fully formed NBA player. That’s obvious. But how many guys in the NBA can do THAT? He’s also, from the parts of Vipers games I watched, an absolute freight train on the drive. Plus he’s splashing his 3pt shots. There’s gotta be a real role for him at some point this season. The sky really is the limit for Cam.

Yes, But Are They Good?

Right now the Rockets aren’t just surprising, they’re good. That might change as they may have benefited from a lengthy homestand (seven games), but it seems as though what the Rockets do might well travel.

Currently the Rockets are 5th in the NBA in net ratio, at +5.1. Next are the TWolves at 5.8, before we enter the high country of title contenders like the Nuggets, Celtics and probably, 76ers. The Rockets also rate well in assist percentage, and turnover rate, and are no worse than middling in other category like rebound rate, effective field goal percentage, and true shooter percentage.

So, right now, the Rockets are, in fact, good. That might change, but it might not. This is a very different Rockets team with a different approach.

How Are They Doing It?

The Rockets are winning through defense. This shouldn’t be much of a surprise given coach Ime Udoka’s stated philosophy, and the signings the Rockets made of Fred VanVleet, Dillon Brooks, Jeff Green and Jock Landale (look better soon, please, Jock).

What does winning through defense mean, exactly, in the Rockets case? How does the defense work, now?

One, of course, the Rockets are simply playing with more intensity. Two, they seem to be understanding their switches, which they only do moderately so far, and assignments, far better.

Here’s my (non pro) impression on what’s happening now in more detail.

Last season the Rockets played a drop scheme. To do this, the on ball defender basically has to stay in front of his man always, and fight over any screen. The defender of the screener drops under and back from a screen or pick. If the defender on the ball is beaten (potentially over and over and doesn’t fight through picks) then the drop defender is basically not there to help on a drive off the screen, as he dropped back, and will usually lose all contact with the screener as well. If the drop man is your big, he’s now lost, the rim has little protection.

If you watched the Rockets much last season, you will probably have painful memories of that going wrong. A team like Milwaukee could play drop well because they had an on ball defender like Holiday, Lopez and an often roaming Giannis. The Rockets...did not have that.

Now the Rockets have two first rate defenders, typically on ball in VanVleet, and one who will often switch on the the roll man (or simply stay with the best non PG, non Center offensive player). The Rockets now generally fight over most screens, rather than dropping off the screener, and switch off if they can’t maintain coverage. They send help quickly, almost anywhere, particularly from Brooks. This means there just aren’t free runs at the basket as often, though when there are, they tend to succeed, as the Rockets seem dedicated to causing havoc on the perimeter however possible.

Also, someone will almost always run at a shooter, even if it means losing their man.

If I’m not seeing this right, I welcome any thoughts on it.

What About The Offense?

The Rockets right now lack consistent shooting of any kind. They’re making up for this by playing pretty altruistic basketball. They rank highly in assisted baskets. They’re running more often, and more effectively (they’d almost have to versus last year). They’re funneling offense more and more through Alperen Sengun. He’s seeing a high rate of success near the basket, and because of that, draws defenders inside, which leaves passes to cutters and shooters far more open. Finally, they have a real point guard, which means that whomever has the ball isn’t necessarily going to shoot it (like last season’s AAU offense).

The offense remains rudimentary, but it has a LOT less standing around, which definitely helps. We should see some more advanced actions as the season continues.

That said, the offense remains a work in progress. Hopefully some progress was made during the rare run of off days at home the Rockets experienced this week. This West Coast stint should show us more.

Expectations?

Right now the early season feels a bit like a changing of the guard in the West. The Clippers, so far, look like a disaster, as they can’t guard much of anyone. Golden State suddenly looks older, in that they just can’t find a great effort every night (it’s a shame the Rockets got them before their legs got tired, which they seemed to do early). The Warriors are also simply awful without Curry. Any injury of real length to him makes them a lottery candidate. Phoenix is also oft injured and top-heavy. The Lakers, Kings and Pelicans look slightly seedy so far, but Dallas and OKC look very good.

All that said, there’s room for the Rockets to make a move into at least the play-in, if not the playoffs. Current seeding is slightly mythical with 10% of the season played, but I think what the Rockets are doing is generally sustainable.

So playoff, or play-in, don’t seem unreasonable right now.