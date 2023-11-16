Jae’Sean Tate, Jalen Green and Dillon Brooks giving back to the community

The Houston Rockets have been supporting the community for as long as they have been in H-town, and this holiday season is no different. Last season, Jalen Green held multiple charity events, including a court upgrade in Brewster Park. Green also participated in a holiday bowling event for families from Julia C. Hester House.

Jae'Sean Tate, Green, and Dillon Brooks participated in charity events this week. Tate, along with Gretchen Sheirr (president of business operations) and Rockets staff, partnered with United States Armed Forces and Navy Federal Credit Union members for a cleanup project at Blackshear Elementary School.

The event was part of the NBA's "Hoops for Troops" commitment service campaign. Tate, members of the Rockets staff, military personnel and Navy Federal Credit Union employees all participated in various tasks throughout the school, including helping with storage removal. Tate, who has military family members, spoke about the charity event.

"It means a lot," Tate said of attending the event. "I have a family that has a military background. My brother is actually in the process of joining the military right now. My grandmother has also [been in the military] for a very long time. I am just thankful and blessed to be in a position where I can help out."

Green attended an event on Wednesday that supported Houston's historic Fifth Ward in partnership with Adidas. Green served families a turkey and helped pass out Thanksgiving groceries during the event. The event was held at Latter Day Deliverance Revival Church in Fifth Ward and is part of the continued effort of Green and the Rockets to support the Houston community.

.@JalenGreen hosted a Thanksgiving event where he distributed turkeys and traditional Thanksgiving Day groceries for underserved families from the Fifth Ward community!#RocketsGiveBack pic.twitter.com/e0pdrVqG8J — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 16, 2023

Dillon Brooks, who joined the Rockets this past offseason, continues to support the Houston community by attending a charity event where he helped cater Thanksgiving meals for 150 Boys & Girls Club members and their families. Brooks spoke at the event about the importance of giving back.

"I feel like I came from the same thing. Lived around the same people. I just want to know Houston. The people that live here are from here."

Brooks also attended a charity event in September. He hosted a basketball clinic for the youth at the Morefield Boys & Girls Club. Brooks has made it a point to support the city he now calls home.

DB with the kiddos will make your night pic.twitter.com/XHjQRU3txd — Houston Rockets (@HoustonRockets) November 16, 2023

The Rockets will also, along with Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson’s G-Unity Foundation, and Kroger, host a Turkey Distribution at Toyota Center. Rockets Legends Calvin Murphy and Gerald Green will be in attendance. It will be a drive-up-only event and is first come, first served, and only one meal per vehicle. The event will be held Tuesday, November 21st, starting at 10 a.m. and running through 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 21

Distribution from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The Rockets will continue hosting charity events during the holiday season as the players and staff show their support and commitment beyond the court.