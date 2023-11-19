Rockets At Lakers Game Thread

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers
Friday, November 19, 2023 @ 8:30pm CST
Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Califfornia
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
TV: Space City Home Network
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Lebron James, Rui Hachimura, DTD/CWood
Injuries
Rockets: Amen Thompson (OUT), Victor Oladipo (In Miami)
Lakers: Jared Vanderbilt (OUT), Gabe Vincent (OUT) Day-To-Davis (Day-To-Davis), Lebron James (GTD), Jalen Hood-Schiffino (OUT)
I apologize in advance for doing another game recap. I tend to do the West Coast games as they aren’t late for me, as they would be for others in easterly time zones.
Will Dillon “The Villon” Brooks poke the bear again? Will The Bear Play? You’ll have to watch to find out!
