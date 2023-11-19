 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Rockets At Lakers Game Thread

Back to Winning Ways?

By Xiane
Los Angeles Lakers play the Houston Rockets in an NBA regular season basketball game at crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Friday night, Nov. 17, 2023.
Actually Called A Foul, But Not A Shooting Foul
Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Houston Rockets vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Friday, November 19, 2023 @ 8:30pm CST

Location: Crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, Califfornia

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

TV: Space City Home Network

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Lakers: D’Angelo Russell, Cam Reddish, Lebron James, Rui Hachimura, DTD/CWood

Injuries

Rockets: Amen Thompson (OUT), Victor Oladipo (In Miami)

Lakers: Jared Vanderbilt (OUT), Gabe Vincent (OUT) Day-To-Davis (Day-To-Davis), Lebron James (GTD), Jalen Hood-Schiffino (OUT)

I apologize in advance for doing another game recap. I tend to do the West Coast games as they aren’t late for me, as they would be for others in easterly time zones.

Will Dillon “The Villon” Brooks poke the bear again? Will The Bear Play? You’ll have to watch to find out!

