LISTEN: Kiss Of Death, Episode 47: Regular Season Game 4 - Rockets defeat Hornets

Host: Jeremy Brener

Jeremy Brener hosts Episode 47 of The Kiss Of Death Podcast. The Rockets earn their first win of the year with a 128-119 win over the Charlotte Hornets. The Rockets improve their record to 1-3 for the 2023-2024 season. The Rockets were lead by Jalen Green with 23 points.

