Rockets fans, here is all you need to know about the City Edition jersey drop

A night after the Houston Rockets secured their first win of the season, the Rockets, along with the NBA, unveiled the new City Edition jerseys that they have been teasing for the last few days. Every NBA team will have their own City version, and the Rockets version will be centered around the University of Houston during the Phi Slama Jama days.

Of course, that was during the early to mid-1980s when the Cougars had players like the great Hakeem Olajuwon, Clyde Drexler and the rest of Phi Slama Jama fraternity.

The Rockets also announced that for each game that features the City Edition jerseys, they will honor a Houstonian during the "Hometown Heroes" game who has had a positive impact on the Houston Community. The spokespeople for the reveal were none other than Olajuwon and Drexler. Here are both legends commenting on today's announcement. First, we hear from Olajuwon.

“I am deeply honored to have my career here in Houston celebrated by the Rockets in this special way,” said Olajuwon. “The new City jersey is a great representation of my college playing days.” “It’s been 40 years since Hakeem and I played college basketball, and it’s an honor to know that this year’s Rockets team will wear a uniform that’s inspired by the impact that we made on the game,” said Drexler.

Here is part of the press release from the Rockets.

The jersey design is a fusion of classic and modern elements, combining the sleek, contemporary style of today's NBA uniforms with the retro flair from the Phi Slama Jama era. It prominently features "H-Town" in a sleek, script typeface with player's name and numbers designed in a bold collegiate style.

The video released today showcasing the uniforms was narrated by another Houston legend, Jim Nantz, who is a Cougar alum. The Rockets also announced that the first game the Rockets will be wearing the City edition jerseys, will be against the Los Angeles Lakers on November 8. Here is the schedule for each of the 13 games.

· Nov. 8 vs Lakers

· Nov. 10 vs Pelicans

· Nov. 24 vs Denver

· Dec. 22 vs. Dallas

· Dec. 29 vs. Phila

· Jan. 5 vs. Minnesota

· Jan. 6 vs. Bucks

· Jan. 20 vs. Utah

· Feb. 2 vs. Toronto

· Feb. 2 vs. Toronto

I like the simple design and honoring the past. It's not everyone's favorite, but it does combine Space City and one of the greatest eras in Houston sports history, and anytime you have Hakeem Olajuwon involved, it is going to turn out great.