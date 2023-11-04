Rockets aim for two in a row against visiting Kings

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings

Saturday, November 4, 2023

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: Space City Home Network

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Probable Starting Lineups

Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun

Kings: Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis

With De’Aaron Fox sidelined, this should be a winnable game for the Rockets. Fans should look forward to something of a mirror match between Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis. This is the Rockets’ first game of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament - if that’s something you happen to care about.