Rockets aim for two in a row against visiting Kings

Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings
Saturday, November 4, 2023
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: Space City Home Network
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Probable Starting Lineups
Rockets: Fred VanVleet, Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Sengun
Kings: Davion Mitchell, Kevin Huerter, Harrison Barnes, Keegan Murray, Domantas Sabonis
With De’Aaron Fox sidelined, this should be a winnable game for the Rockets. Fans should look forward to something of a mirror match between Alperen Sengun and Domantas Sabonis. This is the Rockets’ first game of the NBA’s inaugural in-season tournament - if that’s something you happen to care about.
