Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview

I’ll be honest: I figured the Houston Rockets would win two games on this homestand.

I thought the Hornets game was a must-have, just for the psyche of this team, and then I figured they would win one more game randomly. New Orleans looked possible, or maybe the Lakers since Houston’s youngsters have played the Lakers well in recent years.

With two wins now, it’s time for Houston to get a little greedy. The Rockets know they can beat this iteration of the Sacramento Kings, as they just beat them on Saturday. The Kings will be missing De’Aaron Fox once again, which should favor the Rockets. The Kings still have trigger points for their offense in Domantas Sabonis and Malik Monk, but neither of them is the talisman that Fox is.

I’d love to see a good game from Jalen Green, who hasn’t shot better than 50% in a game yet this season. I liked that he was running the offense a bit more in Amen Thompson’s absence, and his five assists were nice to see. We’ve seen flashes of Green’s ability to distribute the ball, and more development in that area would be encouraging. It’s no secret that this is a make-or-break year for Green since the team will have to decide if he’s worth the extension this summer. As of right now, I’m not sure if Houston would jump at the chance to extend him (remember these are usually bigger deals, so think 5 years, $200M+). I would like for Green to make that decision difficult by January, and impossible to ignore by February.

A guy can dream, right?

Tip-off

7pm CT

How to Watch

Space City Home Network

Injuries

Houston

Tari Eason-GTD (leg)

Amen Thompson-OUT (ankle)

Sacramento

De’Aaron Fox-OUT (ankle)

Trey Lyles-OUT (calf)

Looking ahead because we can

Wednesday at home against the Los Angeles Lakers