Rockets head to Miami to battle Heat

Location: Toyota Center

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Heat SB Nation Blog: Hot Hot Hoops

Projected Starting Lineups:

Rockets: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, KJ Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun

Heat: Tyler Herro, Max Strus, Caleb Martin, Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo

The Rockets head out of the trade deadline one EG lighter, and Kevin Porter Jr. is still battling a foot injury, so we still have a lineup in flux for the boys in red. We’ll see if Jalen Green and Alperen Sengun can continue to cook and if KJ Martin takes advantage of the new opportunity in the lineup.

Make sure you check out AK’s preview before the game!

Let’s go Rockets!