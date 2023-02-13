Familiar foes face off as Rockets visit the 76ers

Houston Rockets (13-43) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (36-19)
February 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT
Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
76ers SB Nation Blog: Liberty Ballers
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
76ers: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid
The city of Philadelphia is coming off a helluva night. Was it a great one? For some, but not for the City of Brotherly Love. Coming off of the heels of losing another title game, it's reasonable to expect the fans are in a hurry to pivot to the Sixers’ season.
Also not having a great night, Jabari Smith Jr.!
Jabari Smith on his IG story— ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023
“Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl
If it makes our Philly contemporaries a little less sad, they can take solace in being a two touchdown favorite (-14.5) over the Rockets tonight. That being said, I’ll remind Houston fans of that thrilling double-overtime victory back in December.
Houston will have it’s handful against the Sixers, but I think we’ve seen some encouraging things from our young players in recent weeks, and I won’t discount them from showing some spunk against a familiar friend/foe.
No matter who wins or loses this game, one thing that these teams can mutually laugh about is the number that they pulled on the Brooklyn Nets. Cheers to a perfect heist!
Chat it up with TDS below!
Loading comments...