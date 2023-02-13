Familiar foes face off as Rockets visit the 76ers

February 13, 2023, 6:00 p.m. CT

Location: Wells Fargo Center, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Jalen Green, Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

76ers: James Harden, De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, P.J. Tucker, Joel Embiid

The city of Philadelphia is coming off a helluva night. Was it a great one? For some, but not for the City of Brotherly Love. Coming off of the heels of losing another title game, it's reasonable to expect the fans are in a hurry to pivot to the Sixers’ season.

Also not having a great night, Jabari Smith Jr.!

Jabari Smith on his IG story



“Man, I’m tryna sleep. Man, I got Embiid tomorrow.” pic.twitter.com/1sEa5dLMrl — ᵂᴵᴸᴸ (@BiasedHouston) February 13, 2023

If it makes our Philly contemporaries a little less sad, they can take solace in being a two touchdown favorite (-14.5) over the Rockets tonight. That being said, I’ll remind Houston fans of that thrilling double-overtime victory back in December.

Houston will have it’s handful against the Sixers, but I think we’ve seen some encouraging things from our young players in recent weeks, and I won’t discount them from showing some spunk against a familiar friend/foe.

No matter who wins or loses this game, one thing that these teams can mutually laugh about is the number that they pulled on the Brooklyn Nets. Cheers to a perfect heist!

