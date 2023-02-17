NBA All-Star Weekend 2023: Full TV schedule, start times, odds and more

It’s All-Star weekend, and your Houston Rockets have a couple guys appearing across the festivites. First up, in tonight’s Rising Stars, Alperen Sengun, Tari Eason and Jabari Smith Jr. will all be competing. Jalen Green was scheduled to be on tap but will sitting out with an injury, while Eason is filling in for an injured Jalen Duren.

Then, on Saturday night, the high-flying KJ Martin of the Rockets will be competing in the Slam Dunk competition.

The main All-Star competition is Sunday with Team Giannis taking on Team LeBron and the draft of the teams still to take place.

All Star Rosters

Western Conference starter pool: LeBron James (Captain), Stephen Curry (will miss game due to injury) Ja Morant (Curry’s replacement), Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Zion Williamson (will miss game due to injury) Lauri Markkanen (Williamsons’s replacement)

Western Conference reserves: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, Anthony Edwards (injury replacement), De’Aaron Fox (injury replacement)

Eastern Conference starter pool: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain) Kevin Durant (will miss game due to injur) Joel Embiid (Durant replacement), Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum

Eastern Conference reserves: Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam (injury replacement for Durant)

Rising Stars rosters

Team Pau: Paolo Banchero, Bennedict Mathurin, Jaden Ivey, Scottie Barnes, Jose Alvarado, Keegan Murray, Andrew Nembhard

Team Deron: Franz Wagner, Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun, Trey Murphy III, AJ Griffin, Bones Hyland, Walker Kessler, Ayo Dosunmu

Team Joakim: Evan Mobley, Josh Giddey, Jalen Williams, Jeremy Sochan, Quentin Grimes, Jabari Smith Jr., Jalen Duren, Tari Eason

Team Jason: Sidy Cissoko (G League Ignite), Scoot Henderson (G League Ignite), Mojave King (G League Ignite), Kenneth Lofton Jr. (Memphis Hustle), Mac McClung (Deleware Blue Coats), Leonard Miller (G League Ignite), Scotty Pippen Jr. (South Bay Lakers)

Martin has some nice-looking odds in the Dunk Contest, as he currently sits at a +250. That means for every $100 bet, you’ll pull $250. Might not be a bad idea to get in on that, as Martin is a dunking machine. Mac McClung is your current favorite at +125, but that KJ line looks real juicy.

Full All-Star Weekend Schedule

Friday, Feb. 17

5:30 p.m. ET | Basketball Hall of Fame News Conference | NBA TV & NBA App

7 p.m. ET | Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game | ESPN

9 p.m. ET | Jordan Rising Stars | TNT

Saturday, Feb. 18

1 p.m. ET | NBA All-Star Practice Presented by AT&T | NBA TV

1 p.m. ET | NBA All-Star Media Day Presented by AT&T | NBA App

4 p.m. ET | NBA x HBCU Classic Presented by AT&T | NBA TV / TNT / ESPN2

(Southern University vs. Grambling State University)

7 p.m. ET | Commissioner Adam Silver news conference | NBA TV & NBA App

8 p.m. ET | State Farm All-Star Saturday Night | TNT

Kia Skills Challenge

Starry Three-Point Contest

AT&T Slam Dunk Contest

Sunday, Feb. 19

1 p.m. ET | NBA Legends Awards | NBA TV & NBA App

3 p.m. ET | NBA G League Next Up Game | NBA TV

6 p.m. ET | All-Star Game Tip-Off Pregame Show | TNT

7:30 p.m. ET | All-Star Draft | TNT

8:30 p.m. ET | 72nd NBA All-Star Game | TNT