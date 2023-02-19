There’s no Rockets in the NBA All-Star Game, but that doesn’t mean we can’t talk about it

The Houston Rockets portion of All-Star Weekend is over. Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun and Tari Eason competed in Rising Stars (Jalen Green sat out with an injury), while KJ Martin participated in the Slam Dunk Contest, but wound up finishing last.

But the main portion of All-Star Weekend is still to go, with the draft and big game taking place later today. Here’s where you can discuss all things NBA All-Star Game.

All Star Rosters

Western Conference starter pool: LeBron James (Captain), Stephen Curry (will miss game due to injury) Ja Morant (Curry’s replacement), Luka Dončić, Nikola Jokić, Zion Williamson (will miss game due to injury) Lauri Markkanen (Williamsons’s replacement)

Western Conference reserves: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Damian Lillard, Jaren Jackson Jr., Domantas Sabonis, Paul George, Anthony Edwards (injury replacement), De’Aaron Fox (injury replacement)

Eastern Conference starter pool: Giannis Antetokounmpo (Captain) Kevin Durant (will miss game due to injur) Joel Embiid (Durant replacement), Kyrie Irving, Donovan Mitchell, Jayson Tatum

Eastern Conference reserves: Jaylen Brown, Bam Adebayo, Julius Randle, DeMar DeRozan, Jrue Holiday, Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam (injury replacement for Durant)

Enjoy the game!