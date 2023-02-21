Tilman Fertitta wants you to “Pray for Victor”

Well, if you had any questions as to the official plan for the Houston Rockets, owner Tilman Fertitta has left no doubt.

During an interview during Galveston Mardi Gras with KPRC, Fertitta told a reporter, “Thank God we have 10 days off. Pray for Victor.”

Here is the video — Rockets owner Tilman Fertitta shouting “Pray for Victor!” at Mardi Gras in Galveston in a street interview on @KPRC2 #Rockets #PrayForVictor #Wemby pic.twitter.com/1C7Wgt5tcu — Sean Pendergast (@SeanTPendergast) February 19, 2023

With the Rockets sitting at a league-worst 13-45 record and staring down the possibility of the third consecutive season at the bottom of the league, at least we now have some confirmation of what the team’s front office is thinking.

Whether it’s a solid plan or not is another story altogether. Even if Houston finishes with the worst record, they still will only have a 14 percent chance of securing phenom Victor Wembanyama. One would hope that Fertitta isn’t betting the entire furture of the franchise on a 14 percent shot in the dark, but I don’t think Houston’s owner has earned that benefit of the doubt yet from his thus far dubious tenure as owner.

And let’s be honest, as much as a sure thing as Wembenyama appears, he doesn’t come without injury concerns. Guys of his size and frame don’t exactly have a stellar history of staying healthy long term, though I do agree he needs to be the pick at one if the Rockets secure it.

In addition, Scoot Henderson would be a fine addition to this club and give the Rockets exactly what they are currently missing, so it’s definitely not a Wemby or bust situation in Houston. Not to mention that the league likely wants Wemby in San Antonio, who are currently neck and neck with the Rockets for the top lottery odds. Houston is only a half-game worse than the Spurs at this moment.

The Rockets also have a bevy of still-developing young talent in Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and Jabari Smith Jr., who are all a half-decade or more from reaching their primes (very important to remember), so the Wemby-or-bust attitude isn’t exactly the only way forward.

Nonetheless, if you had any questions whether or not the Rockets have been tanking this season, I think Fertitta just answered them for you.