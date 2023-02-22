SB Nation Reacts results: Rockets NBA trade deadline grade from readers

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NBA. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Houston Rockets fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We’re finally back with this past week’s SB Nation Reacts results, where you gave us your trade deadline grades for Rockets GM Rafael Stone. The biggest move was obviously the Eric Gordon trade, which allows Houston to gain some spots in the NBA Draft, and the team also acquired veterans John Wall, Danny Green, Justin Holiday and Frank Kaminsky, with Frank the Tank the only player who is still on the roster after buyouts.

Here’s what you all thought of those deals:

So there you have it. The Bs win out, and a full 69 percent of you graded the deadline a B or a C. Also notable was that more of you graded an F than an A. I graded the deadline a C personally.

That’s it for this week. We’ll back soon with more SB Nation Reacts questions and results!