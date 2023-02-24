 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Rockets back from break with matchup against Warriors

Rockets vs. Dubs, y’all.

By Darren Yuvan
/ new
NBA: Houston Rockets at Oklahoma City Thunder Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Rockets (13-45) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-30)

February 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Chase Center, Oakland, California

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Warriors SB Nation Blog: Golden State of Mind

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: TyTy Washington, Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Warriors: Ty Jerome, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney

Welcome back from the All-Star Break. It’s time for Rockets vs. Dubs!

More From The Dream Shake

Loading comments...