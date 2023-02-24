Rockets back from break with matchup against Warriors

Houston Rockets (13-45) vs. Golden State Warriors (29-30)
February 15, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Chase Center, Oakland, California
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Warriors SB Nation Blog: Golden State of Mind
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: TyTy Washington, Jae’Sean Tate, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Warriors: Ty Jerome, Klay Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, Draymond Green, Kevon Looney
Welcome back from the All-Star Break. It’s time for Rockets vs. Dubs!
