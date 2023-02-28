First vs worst as Nuggets visit the Rockets

February 28, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Nuggets SB Nation Blog: Denver Stiffs

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: TyTy Washington Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokić

Jokić’s Over/Under for points currently sits at 71.5. If I was a betting man I’d smash the over. I also just made all of that up. I’m not actually sure what his lines are, but you get the point. No one should be shocked if he accounts for 70 points, via points and assists, the way that he’s playing.

As long as the Rockets don’t give up another historic night, I think we can count that as a moral victory, right?

Oh, and Jalen Green returns from injury for this game! So there’s that.