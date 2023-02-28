First vs worst as Nuggets visit the Rockets

Houston Rockets (13-47) vs. Denver Nuggets (43-19)
February 28, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Nuggets SB Nation Blog: Denver Stiffs
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: TyTy Washington Jr., Jalen Green, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün
Nuggets: Jamal Murray, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, Nikola Jokić
Jokić’s Over/Under for points currently sits at 71.5. If I was a betting man I’d smash the over. I also just made all of that up. I’m not actually sure what his lines are, but you get the point. No one should be shocked if he accounts for 70 points, via points and assists, the way that he’s playing.
As long as the Rockets don’t give up another historic night, I think we can count that as a moral victory, right?
Oh, and Jalen Green returns from injury for this game! So there’s that.
