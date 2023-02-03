Rockets look to keep it rollin’ versus Raptors

Toronto Raptors (23-30) vs. Houston Rockets (12-38) February 3, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center, Houston, Texas

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Raptors SB Nation Blog: Raptors HQ

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Daishen Nix, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Raptors: Fred VanVleet, Gary Trent Jr., Scottie Barnes, Chris Boucher, Pascal Siakam

The Rockets have another home game tonight where they’ll look to continue on a win streak if they can snag one against the Toronto Raptors. Alperen Sengun has been showing out, Jabari Smith has been meh and Kevin Porter Jr. has been (and still is) out, so who knows what will happen tonight.

As always, our guy AK has your preview, so make sure you check that out before the game and we’ll see you in the comments tonight. Let’s go win streak, let’s go Rockets!