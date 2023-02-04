Houston Rockets vs. Oklahoma City Thunder game preview

Full disclosure: I’m writing this an hour before our beloved Houston Rockets take on the Toronto Raptors at home, so please fill in the blanks as necessary.

Wow, I cannot believe that Houston ________ (won/lost) last night. After all, they ________ (led/trailed) by so much before the game ____________ (turned on a head/became a blowout).

Okay, now for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

These teams just met on Wednesday night, with Houston pulling away late for a 112-106 win. OKC fans will have you think that they tanked the game because Sam Preseti is so much smarter than everyone else, but I think we’re starting to learn that he’s just a pretty good GM, not a great one.

The injury situation for Houston is getting quite annoying, especially when fans want to see Kevin Porter Jr., Jalen Green, and Jabari Smith Jr. getting as many reps as possible. Thankfully, their varying availabilities has allowed the team to let the Sengoonies (I’m workshopping it) loose. It’s also giving others a chance to show their skills. And, it’s important to remember that we’re under a week from the NBA trade deadline.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest