Rockets rematch Thunder in OKC

Location: Paycom Center, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Thunder SB Nation Blog: Welcome to Loud City

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Daishen Nix, Eric Gordon, Kenyon Martin Jr., Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Josh Giddey, Aaron Wiggins, Jalen Williams, Mike Muscala

The Rockets are looking to get back on track tonight following the end of their two-game win streak last night against the Toronto Raptors. They’ll be taking on an OKC Thunder team that they defeated earlier this week at home and look to get back on the winning track.

Though those of you on team tank might not want to see that, as the Rockets hold just a half-game lead over the Detroit Pistons and the San Antonio Spurs for the league’s worst record. Personally, I want to see wins and the winning habits that go along with them, so.... go Rockets!