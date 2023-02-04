Location: McDuck’s Golden World of McDuck & All You Can Eat Corral Buffet, Bugtussel, OK

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Thunder SB Nation Blog: Welcome To Not Nearly As Loud As It Once Was City

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Daishen Nix, Kenyon Martin Jr., Tari Eason, Jabari Smith Jr., Alperen Şengün

Thudner: SGA, JG, AW, JW, MM

Out:

Rockets: Jae’Sean Tate, Kevin Porter Jr., Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, Hope, Fun

Thunder: Lugenz Dort, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl-Viscount-Margrave

It’s the Houston Stoners vs The OKC McDucks!

That’s right, these are two teams very much lead by their general managers’ strategies. OKC could be better, but aren’t actually terrible. The Rockets want to be bad, I guess.

Whatever you may think about the playing of basketball, at some level it’s not that important to two NBA teams right now.

One thing we can give Rafael Stone over Sam “Scrooge” McDuck and Masai Ujiri - he doesn’t have “A Type” that he likes to take home, every time.

Apparently Trevor Hudgins has been called up from the Vipers. Like Josh Christopher and TyTy Washington before him, we can safely assume that playing better than Rafael Stone’s Idee Fixe Daishen Nix will result in him never playing again.