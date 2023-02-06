 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Kings At Rockets

Two Directions

By Xiane
/ new
Houston Rockets v Oklahoma City Thunder
Why Not Me?
Sacramento Kings (29-23) vs. Houston Rockets (13-40) February 6th, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Toyota Center

TV: AT&T SportsNet

Radio: SportsTalk790

Online: Rockets App

Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty

Projected Starting Lineups

Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, KJ Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun

Kings: D’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domatas Sabonis

Out:

Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Garrison Mathews, Hope, Fun, Self-Respect, Defense

Kings:

