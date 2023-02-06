Kings At Rockets

Sacramento Kings (29-23) vs. Houston Rockets (13-40) February 6th, 2023, 7:00 p.m. CT
Location: Toyota Center
TV: AT&T SportsNet
Radio: SportsTalk790
Online: Rockets App
Kings SB Nation Blog: Sactown Royalty
Projected Starting Lineups
Rockets: Eric Gordon, Jalen Green, KJ Martin Jr, Jabari Smith Jr, Alperen Sengun
Kings: D’Aaron Fox, Kevin Huerter, Keegan Murray, Harrison Barnes, Domatas Sabonis
Out:
Rockets: Kevin Porter Jr., Garrison Mathews, Hope, Fun, Self-Respect, Defense
Kings:
Poll
Tonight’s Winner?
-
27%
Rockets
-
0%
Kings
-
9%
Rage
-
9%
Despair
-
45%
Numbness
-
9%
Tingling
