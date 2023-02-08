Finals contenders face off on ESPN

The NBA has a tasty slate of nationally televised games on ESPN tonight. If you’re looking for something else to watch before or after the Rockets game, these games could be a lot of fun.

In the first matchup, the Boston Celtics host the Philadelphia 76ers. It’s the top team in the NBA against a Sixers squad hungry to take the next step. Both Joel Embiid (foot) and Jaylen Brown (illness) are questionable for the game.

Boston is favored by 4.5 points, which means they’ll have to win by at least 5 to cash in an against the spread bets. The Celtics have owned Philly in recent years, and know that a win tonight keeps them ahead of the surging Sixers and Milwaukee Bucks. I’m also interested in the over/under on 3-pointers for Joel Embiid at 1.5. There’s a chance that the game gets a bit out of hand and Embiid takes a few more attempts than normal.

The bets: Celtics -4.5 and Embiid over 1.5 three pointers made

The late-night matchup has the Dallas Mavericks heading to Los Angeles to take on the Clippers. These teams are separated by a game in the standings, with the Clips currently holding onto the final first round home court advantage spot, so the game definitely has importance. It’s expected to also feature the Mavericks debut for Kyrie Irving. That said, Luka Doncic is out with a heel injury and will not play tonight. Therefore, the line opened at Clippers -7.5. With the Clippers at home and the Mavericks dealing with new faces, it’s tempting to take LA. Davis Bertans is also out. I think the Mavericks will let Kyrie cook, but it won’t be enough.

The bet: Clippers -7.5

