Houston Rockets vs. Sacramento Kings game preview

Tonight is the last game for the Houston Rockets before the NBA trade deadline on Thursday. Most Rockets fans are more interested in that than tonight’s contest.

The Sacramento Kings beat the Rockets 140-120 on Monday night, and are looking for the season sweep tonight. We talked about the Kings on Monday, so we’ll shift gears a bit.

What is a reasonable endpoint for the Rockets this season? Specifically, I’d like to know where you think Jalen Green and Jabari Smith Jr. should be. And I’d like something more than the vague “I want to see improvement” or “I want them to be more aggressive or confident.” What’s a concrete goal? Is it a shooting percentage? Points per game? Efficiency?

Finally, what is the minimum you’d like in a potential Eric Gordon trade? Does it have to be one first round pick? Or will two second rounders do it? Would you take on salary next year to get that pick, or do you only want expiring deals? Because I doubt Houston is going to get a first round pick and expiring contracts for EG.

Tip-off is at 7pm CT on AT&T SportsNet Southwest